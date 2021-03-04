Fiduciary Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 41,976 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 120.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $135,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITB stock traded down $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,365,073 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.22.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

