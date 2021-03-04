Fiduciary Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.3% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.55. The company had a trading volume of 368,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,483. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $301.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

