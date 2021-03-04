Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALK. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 985.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,116 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,793 shares of company stock valued at $979,892. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALK stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.12. 28,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.92. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.