Fiduciary Planning LLC Invests $1.89 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.7% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 295,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,866,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.40. 266,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,505,936. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $187.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.