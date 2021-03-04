Fiduciary Planning LLC Purchases 932 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.3% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after acquiring an additional 799,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,654 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,736,000 after purchasing an additional 611,102 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,981,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,805,000 after purchasing an additional 246,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.55. The company had a trading volume of 368,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,483. The company has a market capitalization of $301.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

