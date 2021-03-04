Fiduciary Planning LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. AbbVie comprises about 2.7% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,652,000 after purchasing an additional 426,045 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,439,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200,682 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $106.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,505,936. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $187.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

