Fiduciary Planning LLC Trims Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 2.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 52.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 23.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 160.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $62.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,465.03. The company had a trading volume of 44,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,850.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,468.37. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,300.42 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,640.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

