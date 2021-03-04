Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.37. 42,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,921. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

