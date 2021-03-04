Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of AT&T by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,952,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $40,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,296,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $206.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

