Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,676 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 0.21% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $18,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 116,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $457,000.

SCHE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.11. 110,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,529. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $34.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

