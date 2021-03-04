Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 2,174 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 387.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,380,000 after purchasing an additional 562,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,249. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $94.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.52.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

