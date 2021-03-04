Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 28,800 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 1.78% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,419,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FTSD traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $95.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.76. Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $99.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.