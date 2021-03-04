Financial Advisory Service Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $103.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,637. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $107.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

