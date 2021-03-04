Financial Advisory Service Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,437 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 313,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 138,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $36.86. 316,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

