Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,194,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $91.99. 16,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,007. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $97.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.95.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

