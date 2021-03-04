Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average of $58.20. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $59.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.