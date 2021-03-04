Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $32.20 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,501 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 1.67% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $32,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 31,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullen Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.99. 547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,600. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.56.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

