Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

HDV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.24. 26,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,792. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.82.

