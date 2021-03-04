Financial Advisory Service Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 238.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,022 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 532,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,779. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average is $64.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

