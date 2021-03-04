Financial Advisory Service Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $34.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,573,867. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $191.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

