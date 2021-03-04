Financial Advisory Service Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,140 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,033,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.50. 25,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,323. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $96.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

