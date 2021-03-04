Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 1,472 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,083,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,008,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.