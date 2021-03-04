Financial Advisory Service Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $107.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,954. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $109.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day moving average is $95.47.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.