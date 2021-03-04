Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 22,604 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,604 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,325,325 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.93. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

