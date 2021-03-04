Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 3,030 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

INTC traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,927,320. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $238.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

