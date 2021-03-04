Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 9,353 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after acquiring an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,399.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 464,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after acquiring an additional 459,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 238,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.12. 9,671,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.83.

