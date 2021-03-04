Financial Advisory Service Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.5% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

VTI traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.78. The company had a trading volume of 299,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,046. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

