Financial Avengers Inc. Buys Shares of 133,243 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 133,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,680,000. Apple makes up approximately 14.5% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 79,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after buying an additional 57,814 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 260,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,121,000 after buying an additional 194,141 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 126,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after buying an additional 94,386 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 204,188 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after buying an additional 153,788 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $122.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.10. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

