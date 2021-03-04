Financial Comparison: Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Outlook Therapeutics and Cidara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 215.09%. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 202.69%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Cidara Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Cidara Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 42.77 -$35.24 million ($0.67) -3.00 Cidara Therapeutics $20.92 million 5.12 -$41.09 million ($1.41) -1.58

Outlook Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cidara Therapeutics. Outlook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -148.04% Cidara Therapeutics -662.48% -165.58% -92.73%

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also advances its Cloudbreak platform to develop antiviral Fc-conjugates for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral infections, such as RSV, HIV, and Coronavirus. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

