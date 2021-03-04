Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 2,316 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,042,881.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,183,974.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,097 shares of company stock worth $36,840,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

HES traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,601. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

