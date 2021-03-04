Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 4,472 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

