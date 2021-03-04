Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,543,000 after buying an additional 558,941 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,809,000 after buying an additional 191,263 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,550,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,950,000 after buying an additional 229,908 shares in the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 15.3% in the third quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,351,000 after buying an additional 478,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,554,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,379,000 after buying an additional 221,745 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 169,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $40.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.95.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

