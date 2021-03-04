Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Avery Dennison worth $9,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,735.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $176.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.04 and a 200 day moving average of $145.20. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.