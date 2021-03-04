Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.25% of Hillenbrand worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,125,000 after buying an additional 343,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,821,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,291,000 after buying an additional 145,398 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,512,000 after purchasing an additional 583,103 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,664,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,192,000 after purchasing an additional 489,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 689,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 163,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HI shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hillenbrand stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

