Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 67,345 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 317.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,345 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.58. 13,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $114.89.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

