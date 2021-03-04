Financial Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 59,899 Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,521,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average of $82.67. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $102.91.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

