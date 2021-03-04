Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,864,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,232,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,863,000 after purchasing an additional 241,076 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.86. The company had a trading volume of 66,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.13 and its 200 day moving average is $122.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.88. The company has a market capitalization of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

