Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1,365.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,542 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.77. 123,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,147,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $66.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average of $46.97.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $4,929,658.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,655,805 shares of company stock valued at $95,316,957 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.