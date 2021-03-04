Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of HRL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.39. 3,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,805. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.