Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $380.90. The company had a trading volume of 110,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,719. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

