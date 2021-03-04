Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,029,000 after purchasing an additional 84,873 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $134.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.22.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DGX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

