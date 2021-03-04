Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.61. 6,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,886. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $227.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

