Financial Counselors Inc. Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,214 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 2,067,826 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after buying an additional 1,838,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after buying an additional 418,953 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,636,000 after buying an additional 256,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,282,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.91. 54,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,383. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

