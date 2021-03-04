Financial Counselors Inc. Has $6.31 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.10% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 500,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,473,000 after buying an additional 112,197 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 389.8% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,032,000 after buying an additional 124,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CASY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.53. 283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,787. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $213.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

