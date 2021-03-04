Financial Counselors Inc. Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Stryker stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.72. 6,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,084. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $250.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,707. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

