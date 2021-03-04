Financial Counselors Inc. Has $7.41 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 650.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 365,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,550,000 after acquiring an additional 316,517 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,580,000 after purchasing an additional 212,863 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,649,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Cintas by 18.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,827,000 after acquiring an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 171,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,659,000 after purchasing an additional 102,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $335.05. The stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.91.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.