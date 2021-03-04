Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,647,000 after purchasing an additional 145,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,618 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,383,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,343,000 after purchasing an additional 234,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $216.65. 1,192,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,008,012. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $230.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

