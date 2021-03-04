Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 1,617 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 120,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 687,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.58. 32,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,677. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $269.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.