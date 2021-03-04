Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 2,077 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,508 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 34,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 523,353 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 37,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 498.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

COP traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 95,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,277,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of -47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

