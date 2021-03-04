Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 739 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,891,661,000 after acquiring an additional 246,575 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,876,930,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,389,000 after buying an additional 46,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,649,000 after buying an additional 38,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 919,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,201,000 after buying an additional 118,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $301.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,850. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $357.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,837. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

